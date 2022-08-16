Tier 4 Hosting Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

Aug 16, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a self-driven Tier 4 Hosting Support Engineer is sought by a fast-paced Data and Cybersecurity Specialist to join its team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate must have experience or a certification with VMWare/VCloud, Active Directory, networking, hosting, and VPN setup.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • VMWare / VCloud experience or certification
  • Active Directory experience or certification
  • Windows 2016/2019 experience or certification
  • Good networking experience or networking certification
  • Backup software experience in a hosting environment
  • VPN setup and maintenance experience
  • Management experience
  • Training Experience

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Can be client facing on escalations
  • Able to work well in a team
  • Friendly personality
  • Works hard

Desired Skills:

  • Tier
  • 4
  • Hosting

Learn more/Apply for this position