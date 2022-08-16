Tier 4 Hosting Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

THE technical expertise of a self-driven Tier 4 Hosting Support Engineer is sought by a fast-paced Data and Cybersecurity Specialist to join its team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate must have experience or a certification with VMWare/VCloud, Active Directory, networking, hosting, and VPN setup.

REQUIREMENTS:

VMWare / VCloud experience or certification

Active Directory experience or certification

Windows 2016/2019 experience or certification

Good networking experience or networking certification

Backup software experience in a hosting environment

VPN setup and maintenance experience

Management experience

Training Experience

ATTRIBUTES:

Can be client facing on escalations

Able to work well in a team

Friendly personality

Works hard

