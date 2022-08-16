Web Designer & Graphic Design REF 21362 – Gauteng Centurion

This role focusses on supporting the delivery of the marketing strategy and business objectives through creative design that accurately reflects the firm’s brand and corporate identity. The company’s Brand, Marketing & Communications team is responsible for the design and production of proposals and marketing collateral that support our business objectives for various business partners.
The role requires up-to-date knowledge in the design industry, balanced design abilities to be able to be guided by a strict corporate identity across many brands, and also a creative flair that can be applied to new concepts and projects. The new team member will work on a variety of products, including social media, web and digital projects, retail adverts, magazine adverts, brochures, exhibitions, corporate identity, etc.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work closely with the Marketing and Communication Manager to discuss the various brand needs and effectively bring brand messages to life through design.
- Conceptualise and create award-winning designs and ideas and fresh concepts to wow the public and strengthen our respective brands across the group in a deadline-driven environment.
- Strive to generate clear, innovative ideas and creative concepts.
- Create original, high-quality graphics, layouts, illustrations, and logos for websites, internal comms, social platforms, and other partner specific purposes.
- Maintain brand consistency throughout all design projects.
- Stay up to date with changing trends and industry best practice.
- Reviewing and refining your own work to ensure quality – attention to detail is critical.
- Liaising with marketing and management to ensure deadlines are met.
- Making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colour codes before being sent to press and production facilities.
- Work on multiple briefs at the same time.
- Keeping budget, time, and production constraints in mind.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant degree or qualifications.
- 2-3 years’ experience in a similar position.
- Experience designing digital media (including websites and social media)
- Extensive experience with Adobe Creative Suite (especially Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe illustrator) and other design software.
- A stand-out portfolio of past designs and creative projects.
- Creativity combined with attention to detail
- Excellent communication, time management, and multitasking skills.
- Be able to produce a strong portfolio of work (non-negotiable).
- Out-of-the-box thinking.
- A keen eye for aesthetics and details.
- TEAMPLAYER – Able to work well with people with varying personalities.
- Is confident, resourceful, decisive, and willing to take initiative.
- Able to work effectively both as an individual and as part of a team.
- The ability to keep cool under pressure.
- A grasp of Digital and Social.
- A drive to continually learn and grow professionally.
- Matric with 2-3 years proven graphic design experience.
- Formal graphic design training and education.
- Display creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability, and originality.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent design ethics in terms of set up and management of files.
Desired Skills:
- Web Design
- Graphic Design
- Social Media
About The Employer:
Stable insurance company with 25 affiliates.
Responsible for web design for all above mentioned.