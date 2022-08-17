Cybereason launches MDR mobile app

Cybereason has launched the Cybereason Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Mobile App that allows Defenders the power of a security operations centre (SOC) at their fingertips.

With the Cybereason MDR Mobile App, Defenders can further reduce the mean-time-to remediation by suspending an attack’s lateral movement directly from their mobile device.

With the Cybereason MDR Mobile App, customers will see detailed intelligence for active MalOps, how they map to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the criticality threat level.

“The Cybereason MDR Mobile App is a game changer for Defenders, created in response to their evolving needs. Security analysts face alert fatigue, staffing shortages and more attacks coming during off peak work hours. These burdens demanded a response and the Cybereason MDR Mobile App provides the context needed between alerts and a MalOp and access to our global SOC from anywhere in the world,” says Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and co-founder.

It should come as no surprise that cybercriminals seek to compromise organisations during off-hours. A recent Cybereason study, titled “Organisations at Risk: Ransomware Attackers Don’t Take Holidays”, revealed that nearly half of security professionals don’t believe they have the right tools in place to effectively manage cyberattacks, and nearly one quarter (24%) indicated they don’t have contingencies in place to assure prompt responses to threats on weekends and holidays.

Cybereason MDR Mobile App features include:

* Visibility into detections and active MalOps to better understand the scope of an attack and how they align to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework.

* Anytime access to dashboards and ability to initiate responses from any mobile device.

* Quickly identify and isolate compromised machines in order to remediate and minimize downtime and workflow disruptions.

* Constant contact with the Cybereason Global SOC to immediately address potential threats.

* Remotely initiate response actions with confidence.

* Access reports and industry news to stay abreast of the latest tactics, techniques and procedures used by nation-state threat actors and cybercriminal ransomware gangs.

* Cybereason MDR Mobile App will be available later this month in the Google Play and Apple App Store, supporting both Android and iOS devices.