RPA doesn’t have to break the bank

Robotic process automation (RPA) is technology that performs repetitive or tedious tasks, freeing up people to do more creative, intuitive or just plain more interesting work.

The concept is game-changing: an array of bots doing their appointed tasks without human intervention, keeping the business running smoothly, sounds close to perfect.

But there’s one big problem with this scenario, says Saucecode’s chief operating officer, Brian Little: too often bots are hard to design and deploy; tricky to implement; complicated to change; and costly to run.

“When we started looking at the RPA market we realised that the vast majority of companies were simply unable to reap the benefits of bot technology because they don’t have the resources – in terms of money or skills – to take the projects on,” he says.

“And even those companies that could afford RPA were forced to leave many processes unautomated because the return on investment (ROI) just couldn’t be justified.”

So Saucecode developed its own RPA system, but one that’s very different to many of the offerings available on the market. “Roboteur is fairly unique in that it’s easy to deploy and inexpensive to maintain,” says Little.

Roboteur has a low cost of entry and doesn’t attract huge consulting, development and maintenance fees, says Little.

This means that more organisations can now automate more processes without incurring the massive costs often associated with RPA.

Bots are developed through a drag-and-drop interface, with a library of preconfigured commands available. This means that command configuration is repetitive and the modular building blocks used to create bots are reusable.

Scheduling and management are simplified and reliable, so human intervention is kept to a minimum.

Saucecode will be demonstrating how Roboteur is turning RPA on its head at the AI Expo being held at the Sandton Convention Centre. Visit Stand A1 on 19 and 20 September to find out more.

