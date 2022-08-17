Two new universities on the cards

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, says plans to build two new universities and other infrastructure within the post school education and training sector are well underway.

This follows cabinet approval for the establishment of the new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni and a new Crime Detection University in Hammanskraal.

Nzimande says the process of developing a new university is preceded by a feasibility study to ascertain the demand for new institutions in identified areas or areas of interest.

“A feasibility study, funded through the Infrastructure and Efficiency Grant (IEG) to the value of R6-million, is underway to advice on the size and shape of these two institutions,” says Nzimande.

The minister adds that there are plans to renovate existing facilities at Giyani in Limpopo province which will be annexed to Tshwane University of Technology should the feasibility studies support the usage of these facilities.

To date, the following Reginal Multi-Purpose Centres have been initiated:

• Imbali Multi-Purpose Centre – the focus that includes both Skilling (integration of Basic Education and PSET System), Science and Innovation, Social Services, Library and other after hour-services. Accessibility to after hour-services, including business skills and wi-fi connectivity. Leveraging of the uniqueness of the region; including manufacturing and leather sectors – a collaborative effort between government, business, labour and civil society;

• The establishment of an Ulundi satellite of the University of Zululand, as part of the District Development Model. The satellite university will leverage off the District’s strengths, including aviation; cultural heritage; indigenous knowledge systems including aloe processing; education and health.

• The establishment of the Giyani Multi-Purpose Centre, which will include infrastructure development, in addition to the above.

Minister Nzimande said that in respect to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges, the process of establishing new colleges or college campuses is the same as that set out for universities.

At present the Department is implementing new infrastructure for TVET Colleges as follows:

• Msinga Campus of UMgungundlovu TVET College at Cwaka

• Greytown Campus of Umgungundlovu TVET College at Greytown

• Umzimkhulu Campus of Esayidi TVET College at Umzimkhulu

• Bhambanana Campus of Umfolozi TVET College at Bhambanana

• Nkandla A Campus of Umfolozi TVET College at Nkandla Town

• Nkandla B Campus of Umfolozi TVET College at Nkumgamathe

• Vryheid Engineering Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Vryheid

• Nongoma Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Nongoma

• Kwagqikasi Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Nongoma

• Giyani Campus of Letaba TVET College at Giyani

• Balfour Campus of Gert Sibande TVET College at Balfour

• Aliwal North Campus of Ikhala TVET College at Aliwal North

• Sterkspruit Campus TVET College of Ikhala at Sterkspruit

• Ngqungqushe Campus of Ingwe TVET College at Lusikisiki

• Graaff Reneitt Campus of East Cape Midlands at Graaff Reneitt

• Thabazimbi Campus of Waterberg TVET College at Thabazimbi