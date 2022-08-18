Analyst Programmer at Kwena Group Holdings

Introduction

Analyse user requirements, design, implement and support less complex technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.

Job description

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirementso Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.o Design and code programs of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systemso Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.o Investigate and solve systems issues.o Maintaining and managing existing software applications o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations o Implement approved changes as per change control and security processo Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areaso Interfacing with end users to obtain needso Provide business support on applications in application portfolio

Minimum requirements

Minimum requirements 3 year IT Diploma

Analytical thinking, development and communication skills

Relevant business process context knowledge

Additional Criteria

Additional Criteria 3 -5 years programming/analyst programming experience

SQL experience and Unix scripting

Exposure to JDA applications and Cloud Computing will be beneficial

Exposure to Scheduling tools

Oracle Apex development experience

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

HTML

JDA

Cloud

Unix

Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

