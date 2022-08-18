BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced MI/BI analyst with QlikSense, Power BI and financial services experience to design business solutions & optimise data collection, quality, and reporting processes for this brand new, leading investment management platform.

This 12-month contract role is based in Cape Town or Johannesburg and paying up to R600 per hour.

Based on our extensive experience with the client, there is a high chance of contract renewal within this contract opportunity.

THE COMPANY

This New INVESTMENT PLATFORM/LISP Business has recently launched and aims to bring a fresh approach to the SOUTH AFRICAN INVESTMENT ARENA. This new INVESTMENT PLATFORM business is backed by one of the most successful Investment Management Organizations currently and will be servicing one of the top Asset & Wealth Management Groups Locally & Internationally.

THE ROLE

As the BI Reporting Analyst, you will analyse, advise, and document client needs to design technical specifications in order to solve business solutions and create reports that support the company’s continued growth as a provider of excellent customer experiences.

You will consult with senior stakeholders and data development teams to analyse and report on business performance, risk exposure, and provide key input into Business Intelligence processes, and advise on key data collection processes.

You will advise on key data modelling and warehousing processes to ensure continuous quality and integrity of data reporting analysis for the company.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma in commerce/computer science/IT/IS

5+ years’ agile analysis experience in a business intelligence environment

5+ years’ investment/financial services industry experience

Expert knowledge on data processing, warehousing, pipelines, and reporting systems

Expert knowledge of QlikSense and Power BI

Desired Skills:

Power BI

QlikSense

