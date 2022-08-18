Buisness Analyst Lead at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Midrand

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Business Analyst Lead in Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

8-10 years overall BA experience of which

6-8 must be on custom developed solutions

6-8 years in software development

Familiar with Java development environment

Good understanding and exposure to database systems.

Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Qualification and experience required for role:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience

Solid development experience

Let’s get those applications across………!

Desired Skills:

solid experience workign with custom developed solutions

Software development experience

understanding and exposure to database systems

create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

Business process analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position