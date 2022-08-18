Buisness Analyst Lead at Sabenza IT

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Business Analyst Lead in Gauteng
Work Model: Hybrid
Essential Skills required:
- 8-10 years overall BA experience of which
- 6-8 must be on custom developed solutions
- 6-8 years in software development
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
- Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
Qualification and experience required for role:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience
- Solid development experience
Let’s get those applications across………!
