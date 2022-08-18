Buisness Analyst Lead at Sabenza IT

Aug 18, 2022

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Business Analyst Lead in Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

  • 8-10 years overall BA experience of which
  • 6-8 must be on custom developed solutions
  • 6-8 years in software development
  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
  • Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments

Qualification and experience required for role:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience
  • Solid development experience

