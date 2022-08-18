Business Analyst IT

Business Analyst

Information Technology Department

Durban – New Point Waterfront Area

The Business Analyst will need to understand business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements, supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholders.

The following minimum requirements must be met in order to be considered:

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma in Information Technology.

Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Computer Science will be advantageous.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Business Analysis and System Development.

Thorough knowledge of information systems I, II and III (incorporating database analysis, implementation, and management)

Experience using Microsoft Office and MS Visio

Understanding of project management

Understanding of IT best practices, business practices and principles

Knowledge of operating systems such as Microsoft, Unix, Linux and AIX

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Facilitation skills

Ability to write business cases and specifications

Negotiation skills

Must be a team player, visionary and pay attention to detail

Responsibilities will include:

Develop business case(s) for the banking institution

Identify and understand the business problem and the impact of the proposed solution on operations of the organisation

Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities and solutions for business

Lead organisation’s initiatives to map and codify all relevant IT business processes

Periodically review IT business processes to ensure their suitability

Improve data quality and efficiency of data systems

Determine business requirements and translate these into technical specifications

Attend necessary forums to maintain awareness of current and future business requirements

Ensure that project plans are inclusive of system Implementation phase

Co-ordinate, test, maintain and monitor system implementations

Provide and approve training material for existing and new systems

Provide references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation

Make recommendations on business process improvements

Identify patterns and re-usable processes and systems

Understand and communicate the financial impact of any IT changes

