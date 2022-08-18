Business Analyst IT

Business Analyst
Information Technology Department
Durban – New Point Waterfront Area
The Business Analyst will need to understand business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements, supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholders.
The following minimum requirements must be met in order to be considered:
Minimum Requirements
- National Diploma in Information Technology.
- Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Computer Science will be advantageous.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Business Analysis and System Development.
- Thorough knowledge of information systems I, II and III (incorporating database analysis, implementation, and management)
- Experience using Microsoft Office and MS Visio
- Understanding of project management
- Understanding of IT best practices, business practices and principles
- Knowledge of operating systems such as Microsoft, Unix, Linux and AIX
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Facilitation skills
- Ability to write business cases and specifications
- Negotiation skills
- Must be a team player, visionary and pay attention to detail
Responsibilities will include:
- Develop business case(s) for the banking institution
- Identify and understand the business problem and the impact of the proposed solution on operations of the organisation
- Create a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities and solutions for business
- Lead organisation’s initiatives to map and codify all relevant IT business processes
- Periodically review IT business processes to ensure their suitability
- Improve data quality and efficiency of data systems
- Determine business requirements and translate these into technical specifications
- Attend necessary forums to maintain awareness of current and future business requirements
- Ensure that project plans are inclusive of system Implementation phase
- Co-ordinate, test, maintain and monitor system implementations
- Provide and approve training material for existing and new systems
- Provide references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation
- Make recommendations on business process improvements
- Identify patterns and re-usable processes and systems
- Understand and communicate the financial impact of any IT changes
Should you be interested in applying for this exciting opportunity, and you meet the minimum requirements, then Dyanne invites you to apply/email your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates. If you have not been contacted within 14 days of your application, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Business Analysis
- System Development
- Information Systems
- MS Viso
- MS Office
- Unix
- Linux
- AIX
- Negotiation Skills
- Team Player
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Well known Banking and Finance Institution