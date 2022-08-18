Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Manufacturing concern is seeking a Business Analyst to to work alongside key business stakeholders to drive profitability and maximize opportunity.
This position is ideal for an individual that is business minded and technically savvy and has sound knowledge in the design, improvement & maintenance of business processes and system solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Working with clients on a day-to-day business
- Determine operational objectives by studying business functions (gathering information, evaluating output requirements and formats
- Designing of new computer programs by analyzing requirements (constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications
- Work on improving systems by studying current practices and design modifications
- Recommendation of controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures
- Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, elements and forming a project team
- Aligning external environment to look for new ventures, capabilities and trends that are value – adding
- Advise on changes in carrying out processes to better drive value and benefits for the brand
- Facilitate workshops to analyze, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and procedures
- Test/examine existing processes and facilitate improvements with key players
- Run a gap analysis to identify ideal and profitable solutions to meet requirements and needs
- Work collaboratively with key business stakeholders to identify and improve performance goals
- Translate business needs and date requirements into detailed business information to maximize profits
Requirements:
- Business Management Related Diploma/ Degree preferably with an Information Systems focus
- Additional IT Certifications
- Minimum 3-4 years’ experience as a business analyst.
