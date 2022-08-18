Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Manufacturing concern is seeking a Business Analyst to to work alongside key business stakeholders to drive profitability and maximize opportunity.

This position is ideal for an individual that is business minded and technically savvy and has sound knowledge in the design, improvement & maintenance of business processes and system solutions.

Responsibilities:

Working with clients on a day-to-day business

Determine operational objectives by studying business functions (gathering information, evaluating output requirements and formats

Designing of new computer programs by analyzing requirements (constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications

Work on improving systems by studying current practices and design modifications

Recommendation of controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures

Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, elements and forming a project team

Aligning external environment to look for new ventures, capabilities and trends that are value – adding

Advise on changes in carrying out processes to better drive value and benefits for the brand

Facilitate workshops to analyze, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and procedures

Test/examine existing processes and facilitate improvements with key players

Run a gap analysis to identify ideal and profitable solutions to meet requirements and needs

Work collaboratively with key business stakeholders to identify and improve performance goals

Translate business needs and date requirements into detailed business information to maximize profits

Requirements:

Business Management Related Diploma/ Degree preferably with an Information Systems focus

Additional IT Certifications

Minimum 3-4 years’ experience as a business analyst.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

System solutions

Business Processes

