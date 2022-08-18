My client is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst
Requirements:
- Matric – Mathematics with more than 50%
- At least 3 years of reporting experience
- At least 2 years of reporting experience using Business Intelligence Reporting Tool
- Strong Ms Excel skills Essential
- Business intelligence Reporting tool Certificate (Qlickview, Microsoft Poer BI, QlikSense) Essential
- T SQL Moderate – Essential
- Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential
- Own transport – essential
- Fluent in English – essential
- Willingness to work over time.
Duties:
- Reporting Data Management and reconciliation
- Report Design & Implementation
- Data Analysis
- Liaison with users
- Dashboard Development
- Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree