Business Intelligence Analyst

Aug 18, 2022

My client is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst

Requirements:

  • Matric – Mathematics with more than 50%
  • At least 3 years of reporting experience
  • At least 2 years of reporting experience using Business Intelligence Reporting Tool
  • Strong Ms Excel skills Essential
  • Business intelligence Reporting tool Certificate (Qlickview, Microsoft Poer BI, QlikSense) Essential
  • T SQL Moderate – Essential
  • Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential
  • Own transport – essential
  • Fluent in English – essential
  • Willingness to work over time.

Duties:

  • Reporting Data Management and reconciliation
  • Report Design & Implementation
  • Data Analysis
  • Liaison with users
  • Dashboard Development
  • Projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

