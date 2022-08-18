Data Centre Engineer

? Ensure that the infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational
? Ensure that any software that is part of the solution is installed and configured according to client requirements
? Proactively identify problems and errors as they occur and log such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
?Liaise with all stakeholders including client IT environments and colleagues to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution
? Investigate first line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems following knowledge articles
? Respond to and diagnose all alerts, escalate to L4 Engineer or vendor when unable to resolve within the stipulated time
? Ensure incidents are updated with progress and resolution details in a timely manner using the required platform
? Ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolution of incidents and requests
? Apply tools, techniques and processes to track, log, report on and correct configuration items, components, and changes
? Investigate problems on systems, processes and services and assists with the implementation of agreed remedies and onsite technical support to clients and onsite technical support to clients
? Provide first and second field engineering services to clients and assist with escalation of more junior engineer levels
Requirements:
? Working knowledge on Microsoft server OS
? Certified VMware VCP 6.5 / 6.7 / 7.0
? Working knowledge on Backup and Recovery technologies (Veeam, Veritas)
? Certified and a minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE ML/DL/BL platforms
? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE Primera Storage
? Certified and minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE 3PAR
? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE Synergy Blade systems
? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE StoreOnce
? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience on HPE Simplivity nodes
? At least 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on Dell PowerEdge/Data Domain/VNX/VNXe/Unity
? At least 3 Years’ Experience on Cisco MDS Fabric switching
? At least 3 Years’ Experience on Brocade MDS Fabric switching
? At least 3 Years’ Experience in implementation and configuration of HPE and Dell EMC systems.
? Solid understanding of SAN Fabrics
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Switching
- Dell EMC
- SAN
- VMware
- Switches
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree