Data Scientist

The Role: We are searching for a Data Scientist to join our dynamic team in Sandton.

Job Objective:

Building an automated reporting environment for all business needs including but not limited to Financial Reporting, Treasury and Shared Services, Human Resources, and other operational areas.

To be successful you must be able to code well, not just have a knowledge of programming languages

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science degree/Computer Engineering/IT or relevant degree or Diploma

Experience Required:

Minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience as a Data Scientist or Business Intelligence Analyst

Experience building complex analytical models leveraging structured and/or unstructured data.

Working knowledge of Qlik Sense. Qlik Printing (advantageous)

Experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SQL, Spark etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets.

Strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building, and implementing models, using/creating algorithms, and creating/running simulations and data visualization

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Be a data steward by understanding relevant sources of data across the Group

Collaborating with various areas of the business to improve availability and quality thereof

Develop and validate predictive analytics using data mining, statistical techniques together with machine learning

Perform ad hoc exploratory statistics and data mining tasks on diverse datasets

Personality and Attributes:

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests, and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, k-NN, Nave Bayes and artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks

Excellent written verbal and written communication skills for coordinating across various teams and ensuring complex data science methodologies can be explained to non-technical individuals

Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time

