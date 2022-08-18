Database Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Database Developer to join our team in Irene, Centurion

Role Objective:

Liaise with the different Outsourced companies to ensure branch salaries are completed timeously and accurately and all statutory obligations in the different countries are complied with

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

B.Sc / B.Com Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

Experience required:

Proven experience as a Database Developer (3- 5years)

Experience within HR&Payroll and Financial systems

In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

Assisting in database design and technical specifications

Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

Creating and optimising complex SQL queries for data extraction

Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.

Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Following skills are a plus:

Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge

MS Reporting services

BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge

General payroll and mining industry knowledge

VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Development of high-quality database solutions

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

Research required data

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Suggest new queries

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Learn more/Apply for this position