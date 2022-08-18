DevOps Manager at The Focus Group

To take ownership of our strategic direction with regards to enterprise infrastructure development, management and maintenance. Ensure industry standard banking security is implemented and that infrastructure has strong governance and compliance to internal standards and external regulations.

The DevOps Manager reports directly to the Head of IT Strategy and Architecture. This position is responsible for ensuring that enterprise infrastructure is fit for purpose, will support future organisational strategy. To oversee, build, iterate, secure and monitor our infrastructure for non-bespoke and bespoke applications, to ensure business continuity and recovery in the event of disaster. The DevOps Manager must ensure that infrastructure is secured to industry standards, adheres to regulation and has is built and managed with governance in mind. This role works closely with Information Security, Business Intelligence, IT, Product and Engineering. Internal Liaison takes place across the business heads. External liaison takes place with 3rd parties.

Knowledge of agile methodologies

Knowledge of cloud technologies

Knowledge of DevOps standards and technologies

Knowledge of networking

Knowledge of securing infrastructure

Knowledge of database administration

Multitasking skills

Verbal and written communication

Organisational and administrative skills

Teamworking and collaboration

Attention to detail

Analytical and problem solving skills

3+ years experience in data management and governance

7+ years experience in a related field, for example DevOps, Software Development, System Administration (Essential)

