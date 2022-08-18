Embedded/Firmware Engineer (C/C++) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative global SaaS company pioneering cutting-edge cloud-based tech seeks a technically strong & solutions-driven Embedded/Firmware Engineer to join its team. You will be responsible for board bring-up, feature development and maintenance of the company’s expanding and exciting technology rich range of embedded telematics platforms. You will also frequently release firmware updates in line with an Agile development flow. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering or equivalent & 3+ years’ experience in the following: C/C++, Git, Embedded systems, Microcontrollers & basic peripherals, Code planning/design, Coding standards, Testing & Debugging.

DUTIES:

Firmware Development: Design, code and verify.

Firmware Maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs.

Ownership of technical areas.

Ownership of small projects and group investigations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar).

Essential Experience (Minimum 3+ years) –

Embedded systems, Microcontrollers & basic peripherals.

Code planning/design.

C/C++ Coding.

Coding standards.

Testing & Debugging.

Source Control (Git).

A good command of the English language.

Advantageous –

RTOS, Threading, Inter-thread communication & synchronization.

Unit Testing.

STM32 (ARM Cortex M) and PIC.

C#, Python.

Embedded Linux (Buildroot, Yocto).

MISRA/Lint.

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular, LoRa, TCP/UDP, MQTT, AWS IoT.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving.

Results orientation.

Independence.

Accountability.

Continual improvement mindset.

Organising and managing self.

Supporting others and teamwork.

COMMENTS:

