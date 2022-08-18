FleetIT gets the green light with Grindstone Accelerator

FleetIT has made it into Grindstone’s 2022/23 Accelerator programme.

This month, Grindstone revealed that 25 companies will embark on its year-long programme to assist “high-growth tech start-ups to become more investable, sustainable, and exit-ready.”

Grindstone is jointly owned by venture capital investment company Knife Capital and African ecosystem player Thinkroom Consulting, which develops SMEs across Africa. It has a proven track record of engineering growth, as seen in its alumni. The programme has graduated South African tech innovators like iKubu, Quicket, TaxTim, PayFast, and WhereIsMyTransport.

Among the 25 companies in this year’s cohort – the largest to date – is FleetIT, a platform that simplifies fleet management. The easy-to-use solution uses fleet information and cost data to provide actionable insights.

FleetIT launched in 2020 and has grown by 150% in the last year. With 5 000 billing assets and several blue chip customers benefiting from their software, FleetIT is poised to lead digital transformation in fleet management.

“By empowering fleet managers to make smarter decisions faster and serve their customers effectively, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable economy,” explains founder Steve Bure.

The company’s vision is to help fleet managers eliminate theft, fraud and abuse while operating more efficiently.