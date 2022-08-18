Front-End Developer required to work with a cross-functional team in a fast-paced environment and deliver on time on new SaaS product initiatives and support existing customer deployments.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in all stages of a project’s SDLC including requirements gathering and documenting, high-level and low-level design, coding, testing and deploying
- Developing proofs of concept, and prototypes of new features
- Building out our SaaS application and components using React, JavaScript (ES6 or newer) leveraging Microsoft Azure
- Provide occasional production support through troubleshooting, debugging, and data validation.
Requirements:
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
- 5- 8 years experience building consumer web applications using JavaScript, HTML & CSS developing Android applications
- Experience with functional programming styles and working with Big Data.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong knowledge of the React library
- Knowledge of Microsoft .NET Core (advantageous)
- Strong skills in JavaScript (ES6 or newer), HTML & CSS
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
