Front-End Developer

Front-End Developer required to work with a cross-functional team in a fast-paced environment and deliver on time on new SaaS product initiatives and support existing customer deployments.

Responsibilities:

Participate in all stages of a project’s SDLC including requirements gathering and documenting, high-level and low-level design, coding, testing and deploying

Developing proofs of concept, and prototypes of new features

Building out our SaaS application and components using React, JavaScript (ES6 or newer) leveraging Microsoft Azure

Provide occasional production support through troubleshooting, debugging, and data validation.

Requirements:

BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification

5- 8 years experience building consumer web applications using JavaScript, HTML & CSS developing Android applications

Experience with functional programming styles and working with Big Data.

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong knowledge of the React library

Knowledge of Microsoft .NET Core (advantageous)

Strong skills in JavaScript (ES6 or newer), HTML & CSS

