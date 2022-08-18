Front-End Developer – Gauteng Illovo

Aug 18, 2022

Front-End Developer required to work with a cross-functional team in a fast-paced environment and deliver on time on new SaaS product initiatives and support existing customer deployments.

Responsibilities:

  • Participate in all stages of a project’s SDLC including requirements gathering and documenting, high-level and low-level design, coding, testing and deploying
  • Developing proofs of concept, and prototypes of new features
  • Building out our SaaS application and components using React, JavaScript (ES6 or newer) leveraging Microsoft Azure
  • Provide occasional production support through troubleshooting, debugging, and data validation.

Requirements:

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
  • 5- 8 years experience building consumer web applications using JavaScript, HTML & CSS developing Android applications
  • Experience with functional programming styles and working with Big Data.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Strong knowledge of the React library
  • Knowledge of Microsoft .NET Core (advantageous)
  • Strong skills in JavaScript (ES6 or newer), HTML & CSS

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • .Net
  • Android
  • frontend development
  • big data
  • microsoft azure
  • react
  • SDLC

About The Employer:

SaaS product initiatives and support existing customer deployments.

Learn more/Apply for this position