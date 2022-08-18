IT Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Advertising Agency seeks a strong technical, bright and optimistic problem-solver to be its next IT Support Engineer whose core role will be to assist its users with computer hardware and software issues as well as drive the O365 Account Management as well as various other technologies. The ideal candidate must be able to act acts intuitively, be agile and proactive and able to think on your feet and react with speed to ensure the users always experience the ultimate in IT service. You will require a relevant IT related Degree or Diploma or equivalent work experience with the ability to project manage. You must have extensive technical proficiency with the following: Active Directory, Exchange, Office 365, Azure AD, Intune, VMware and Hyper-V, SAN clusters, MS Teams, FortiGate and Networking experience including MPLS, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Routers & Switches (HP, Aruba).

DUTIES:

Use technical knowledge along with standard tools to diagnose, troubleshoot and resolve support tickets.

Ensure completion of tickets within agreed SLAs.

Interact with users and staff to gather additional info to enable faster resolutions of a ticket.

Analyse incidents / requests to produce knowledge articles to enhance the knowledge base as quick referral for junior staff.

Proactively identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service.

Update tickets in a timely manner with the required level of detail on the progress and resolution of the ticket.

Ensure all changes are carried out with proper work/change approvals.

Setup workstations and configure end-user software / hardware and upgrade existing client desktops using approved tools and processes.

Monitor infrastructure and solutions.

Must share knowledge, communicate effectively and be willing to assist team members in getting task completed.

Liaise with all stakeholders (vendors, exporters/importer, and colleagues to expedite a resolution of a ticket.

Manage calls, emails and tickets at the services desk and provide telephonic support to clients where required.

Execute approved maintenance activities. (These activities could include system patching; system upgrades or configuration changes etc.).

O365 Team Lead and Owner.

Report and Documentation Owner (All Documentation, Asset registers, Apple MDM etc.).

Will be required to be on standby in the case of emergencies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree, Diploma or relevant qualification in IT or a demonstrated equivalent work experience will be accepted.

Experience/Skills –

Knowledge of IT industry trends and emerging technologies.

Ability to project manage.

In-depth technical knowledge of the following: Active Directory Domain Controllers and Group Policy Configuration Experience in AD DomainForest Migrations Microsoft Exchange Office 365 Hybrid Experience in Exchange to Office365 Migrations Azure AD EMS Intune knowledge Virtualised environments (VMware and Hyper-V) Windows Server SAN, clusters Networking – MPLS, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Routers and Switches (HP, Aruba) MS Teams FortiGate Antivirus Jamf



ATTRIBUTES:

Strong client service orientation and passion for exceeding expectations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Reliable and able to produce a high quality of work.

Displays excellent attention to detail and the ability to manage work processes.

Ability to evaluate and recognise customer needs.

Thinks creatively.

Able to establish and maintain respect of peers, associates, and colleagues.

Can function independently.

Demonstrate an appropriate degree of personal and business integrity.

Ability to multitask.

Must be an excellent communicator and an effective problem solver with an ability to motivate team members.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

