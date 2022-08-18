L2 Network Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Observatory

As a L2 Network Engineer, you’ll provide support for our office infrastructure and network. Responsible for implementing and troubleshooting solutions as needed to ensure that all of the offices are connected securely, both in-house and remotely. Required to provide guidance on issues with remote connectivity between offices or within the company’s VPNs.
This is an initial 3-month. Must be willing to start immediately.
Requirements
- Monitors VPN and Remote Desktop Gateway logs for connectivity issues
- Participates in the Troubleshoots network connectivity issues
- Resolves network issues that are not related to administrative policies
- Performs preventive maintenance on routers, switches, and other network devices
- Troubleshoots problems with endpoints and/or network infrastructure
Technical troubleshooting for issues such as:
- Forti Client connectivity
- VPN connectivity (Vodacom)
- Other WFS applications
- Absa applications (workspace)
- Audio issues
- RD gateway
Qualifications
-
Matric or equivalent is required
-
Must have worked in an IT support role and possess knowledge of network fundamentals, protocols, standards and technologies
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in network administration and/or computer programming
Desired Skills:
- Forti
- VPN
- network fundamentals
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years