L2 Network Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Observatory

As a L2 Network Engineer, you’ll provide support for our office infrastructure and network. Responsible for implementing and troubleshooting solutions as needed to ensure that all of the offices are connected securely, both in-house and remotely. Required to provide guidance on issues with remote connectivity between offices or within the company’s VPNs.

This is an initial 3-month. Must be willing to start immediately.

Requirements

Monitors VPN and Remote Desktop Gateway logs for connectivity issues

Participates in the Troubleshoots network connectivity issues

Resolves network issues that are not related to administrative policies

Performs preventive maintenance on routers, switches, and other network devices

Troubleshoots problems with endpoints and/or network infrastructure

Technical troubleshooting for issues such as:

Forti Client connectivity

VPN connectivity (Vodacom)

Other WFS applications

Absa applications (workspace)

Audio issues

RD gateway

Qualifications

Matric or equivalent is required

Must have worked in an IT support role and possess knowledge of network fundamentals, protocols, standards and technologies

Minimum of 2 years working experience in network administration and/or computer programming

Desired Skills:

Forti

VPN

network fundamentals

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position