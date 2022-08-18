Lessons learned in Africa will help businesses enter Asia

Africa is one of the fastest-growing economies and consumer markets in the world, presenting exciting opportunities for expansion. The increasing wealth across the continent as well as the rapid spread of access to the Internet and mobile phones, is promising.

CG Consulting CEO Louise Robinson says similar to Asia, Africa presents unique challenges that are not often encountered outside of the continent. “This makes it extremely challenging to do business in these continents.

“Many opportunities exist, but doing business in Africa and Asia is unlike doing business anywhere else. Businesses are unlikely to succeed if they use an American or European approach,” she explains.

CG Consulting, lead generation and database specialists, is celebrating 20 years of creating new business opportunities for organisations wanting to start or expand their operations in Africa. The company now has its eye on Asia, a continent that has similar challenges for IT vendors.

Robinson says they provide out-of-the-box ideas for clients across the African continent. “We focus on high-end technology focused appointment setting campaigns, b2b telesales, bespoke data, sales prospecting, telemarketing, market research, technology surveys and b2b sales leads in the corporate market place.

She says entering Africa can be daunting for any company because there are 54 countries to choose from, with unique business requirements, a multitude of languages and cultures to understand in each of these.

