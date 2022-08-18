.NET Developer at Letsema

About the team / position:

The team is responsible for making cross boarder collections by leveraging blockchain technologies. The specific problems that will be addressed by this position involves building out Api’s and potentially getting involved with some UI (Angular) development as well. At a later stage there will also be a component that involves maintaining and possibly extending smart contracts and integrations with web3, experience not required however beneficial.

Competencies – What are the specific key competencies required?

8 -10 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

.Net Core experience (Linux) with Back end experience

Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous:

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)

Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

Devops experience CI/CD

Advantageous : Angular 9 and above.

Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

There is an on-call component as well that will form part of responsibilities and may require some afterhours support. This on call responsibility is shared by the team and rotated regularly.

Desired Skills:

Web API

ASP.NET MVC

.NET

NET Development

Angular 2

Dependency injection

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position