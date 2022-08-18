PHP Developer (Remote/CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic EdTech company providing flexible and fully supported online learning programmes seeks a technically rock-solid PHP Developer to join its team and work on some cutting-edge tech. Your role will entail writing PHP code and tests – pushing to production independently, writing and maintaining platform infrastructure as code while executing Unit Test plans and resolving defects. You will require a Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent experience with at least 3+ years in Software Development. You must have proven mastery proficiency of modern PHP, Laravel, DevOps, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and MySQL. You must also understand how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt and experience working with Docker/Kubernetes and Linux.

DUTIES:

Write PHP code and tests, pushing to production independently.

Write and maintain platform infrastructure as code.

Convert high level designs into standards compliant efficient and performant PHP/HTML/CSS.

Implement monitoring tools in order to grow platform observability.

Review code, providing valuable improvements for the team.

Design system-level code and deliver significant team-level projects.

Write and execute Unit Test plans.

Develop detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements.

Investigate and resolve defects.

Participate in functional and technical specification reviews.

Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

Work effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and find ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent experience nice to have.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years in Software Development.

Proven mastery of modern PHP and MVC frameworks, in particular Laravel, DevOps, HTML & CSS, JavaScript and MySQL.

Knowledge and understanding of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

Understand how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt.

Issue tracking systems (Jira advantageous).

Version control systems (Git advantageous).

Solid experience working in a cloud environment (GCP advantageous)

Experience working with Docker / Kubernetes

In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

Relational Database Systems (SQL), Linux.

ATTRIBUTES:

Hard working attitude with a desire to succeed.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Well-developed listening and communication skills.

Good attitude towards collaboration with colleagues.

Display willingness to learn new languages and frameworks.

Be comfortable working within a team.

COMMENTS:

