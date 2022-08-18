SAP BI BW Specialist at Sabenza IT

Aug 18, 2022

We have a great venture available for an expert level SAP [URL Removed] Consultant in Gauteng within the automotive space.

Work model: Hybrid

Skills required for role:

  • SAP BW / 4 Hana
  • oData Services
  • SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)
  • SAP BW Abap
  • SAP BW extractors
  • SAP BW modelling
  • SAP Data intelligence
  • SAP BI architecture
  • Data modelling
  • SAP CO
  • SAP FI
  • SAP MM (advantageous)
  • SAP SD (advantageous)
  • SAP Hana (advantageous)
  • Agile methodology (advantageous)
  • Code compliance / solution manager

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
  • Initial focus on master data.
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
  • The following functional skills are essential:
  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
  • Support experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW/4HANA
  • SAP BW ABAP
  • Data modelling
  • OData Services
  • SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

