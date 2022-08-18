SAP BI BW Specialist at Sabenza IT

We have a great venture available for an expert level SAP [URL Removed] Consultant in Gauteng within the automotive space.

Work model: Hybrid

Skills required for role:

SAP BW / 4 Hana

oData Services

SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

SAP BW Abap

SAP BW extractors

SAP BW modelling

SAP Data intelligence

SAP BI architecture

Data modelling

SAP CO

SAP FI

SAP MM (advantageous)

SAP SD (advantageous)

SAP Hana (advantageous)

Agile methodology (advantageous)

Code compliance / solution manager

Tasks and responsibilities:

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

Initial focus on master data.

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

