SAP BI BW Specialist at Sabenza IT

We have a great venture available for an expert level SAP [URL Removed] Consultant in Gauteng within the automotive space.
Work model: Hybrid
Skills required for role:
- SAP BW / 4 Hana
- oData Services
- SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)
- SAP BW Abap
- SAP BW extractors
- SAP BW modelling
- SAP Data intelligence
- SAP BI architecture
- Data modelling
- SAP CO
- SAP FI
- SAP MM (advantageous)
- SAP SD (advantageous)
- SAP Hana (advantageous)
- Agile methodology (advantageous)
- Code compliance / solution manager
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
- Initial focus on master data.
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential:
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
- Support experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW/4HANA
- SAP BW ABAP
- Data modelling
- OData Services
- SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)