Scrum Master at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A self-driven & customer-centric Scrum Master with at least 3 years’ experience working in an Agile team is sought by a dynamic Independent Management Consultancy. The ideal candidate must be a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP)/Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or II) or PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner and understand Kanban and Lean Software Development. If you’re looking for an opportunity to create a lasting impact by helping clients design environments that deliver better and more effective results, then APPLY NOW!

REQUIREMENTS:

You hold a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner.

An understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development.

You have any other relevant Agile Certifications.

At least 3 years’ experience working in an Agile team – either as a Development team member or Scrum Master.

Passionate about your career in Agile software development and want to make a real, lasting difference.

You put the customer at the heart of everything you do.

Change is your middle name and you thrive in organisations that constantly adapts and evolves

You like people more than computers. You look forward to engaging with the business and delivery team every day

You know just how to support your team and give them the environment they need to grow.

You get your energy from people, not tools. You know that email, IM, texting, faxing (?!) and phone calls don’t work. You love speaking to people, face to face. Every day.

Buggy software is “not your bag, baby” and neither is hiding behind progress reports.

You have had a go at navigating the minefield of corporate governance, to create an environment that supports innovation, creativity and work life balance.

You stay in touch with the latest software development trends and are comfortable (or want to learn more about) DevOps, SAFe etc.

You like to keep things simple,

You know what a servant leader is, and you aspire to the best one you can be,

You jump at the opportunity to foster team collaboration,

You have experience helping people to help themselves.

ATTRIBUTES:

Adhering to Principles and Values.

Supporting and Caring (motivating/assisting).

Applying Expertise and Technology.

Delivering results and customer value.

Relating and networking (communicating & developing relationships).

Formulating strategies and concepts.

Strong servant leadership.

Entrepreneurial & Commercial thinking.

Facilitation & influencing.

Learning & researching (continuous improvement).

Achieving personal work goals & objectives (planning & organising).

