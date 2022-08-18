Senior BI and Data Warehouse Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior BI and Data Warehouse Developer for a 12-month fixed term Contract. On-Site

As a Senior BI and DATA WAREHOUSE DEVELOPER, you will be tasked with designing, developing, staging, and implementing Data Warehouse Solutions based on proven DW methodologies that includes Data Mart design and Data normalization. Assist the internal team with revamping the current DW environment in the organization.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric ?? Grade 12 Essential

Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge

Exposure to MS Power Query and Power BI is an advantage

Knowledge of MDX query

Agile Development principals.

Other BI tools (Cognos Analytics) Advantages.

Preferred Qualification:

Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills

Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis

Cube development using SSAS

ETL knowledge (SSIS)

Experience Required:

3 ?? 4 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and ETL development framework.

Experience in report writing and user interaction

Experience in managing/creating DataMart??s, dimension modelling and facts

Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2017 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS). Knowledge of Power View, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel are an advantage

5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Ensure that the data being brought into the data warehouse is managed, secure, accurate, clean, easily available, and complete.

Assist the business in ensuring that data warehouse processes are running at an optimum capacity at all times.

Maintain the business??s physical and logical data models, reflective of the current business environment.

Provide technical assistance in the identification, evaluation and development of data warehousing systems and procedures.

Define and promote the data warehouse design principles and best practice about architecture and techniques.

Design and support the table schemas and database for new and existing data sources for the business??s data warehouse.

Create and support the ETL processes to facilitate the integration of data into the data warehouse using SSIS and other technologies.

Lead data-related technical projects for the business across platforms; participate in project planning and the analysis of the business??s data requirements and solutions.

Personality and Attributes:

A good feel and understanding of business in general

Understanding of BI solutions: operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures

In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology

