Our client, a leader in the Mining sector, is requiring the service of a Senior Data Scientist to conduct optimisation excercises in the study stages
Master’s or PHD in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another Quantitive field.
5+ Years’ of experience in manipulating data sets and building statistical models.
Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python,SLQ.
Experience with distributed data/computing tools: Map/Reduce/Hadoop, Hive,Spark,Gurobi,MySQL etc.
Maintain a Project Execution Control framework to facilitqte world class delivery of capital projects
Actively apply expert leavel knowledge.
Desired Skills:
- Building statistical models
- Map/Reduce
- Hadoop
- MySQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Metal Ores Mining
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Our Client is a leader in the Mining Industry.