Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 18, 2022

Our client, a leader in the Mining sector, is requiring the service of a Senior Data Scientist to conduct optimisation excercises in the study stages
Master’s or PHD in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another Quantitive field.
5+ Years’ of experience in manipulating data sets and building statistical models.
Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python,SLQ.
Experience with distributed data/computing tools: Map/Reduce/Hadoop, Hive,Spark,Gurobi,MySQL etc.
Maintain a Project Execution Control framework to facilitqte world class delivery of capital projects
Actively apply expert leavel knowledge.

Desired Skills:

  • Building statistical models
  • Map/Reduce
  • Hadoop
  • MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Metal Ores Mining
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

Our Client is a leader in the Mining Industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position