Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Sandown

Our client, a leader in the Mining sector, is requiring the service of a Senior Data Scientist to conduct optimisation excercises in the study stages

Master’s or PHD in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another Quantitive field.

5+ Years’ of experience in manipulating data sets and building statistical models.

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python,SLQ.

Experience with distributed data/computing tools: Map/Reduce/Hadoop, Hive,Spark,Gurobi,MySQL etc.

Maintain a Project Execution Control framework to facilitqte world class delivery of capital projects

Actively apply expert leavel knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Building statistical models

Map/Reduce

Hadoop

MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Metal Ores Mining

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Our Client is a leader in the Mining Industry.

