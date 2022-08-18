SEO Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our rapidly growing client has an excellent reputation with an ethical approach that prides itself on quality solutions, and despite being over 20 years old, they have never missed a [URL Removed] to projects are chosen based on which technology best suits the need rather than the prevailing skills. This requires candidates to enjoy changing technology – the ideal way to keep your skills current with market trends and not to get stuck in a dinosaur tech stack. With an incredibly low-staff turn over, the culture of this organisation is highly cosmopolitan but with a focus on long term relationships. The preference is for permanent employees and in return they’d encourage you to work from home as required and provide a generous flexi-hour structure and the best bonuses in the industry! Typical projects are data orientated, this organisation is focused on turning data into information.

Role Responsibilities:

Optimising website design, layout and coding for search.

Working with web designers to ensure consistent standards of SEO.

Performing regular tests on website SEO rankings.

Troubleshooting technical SEO issues for the website.

Researching and implementing the latest SEO guidelines.

Assisting with integrations to enhance or maintain SEO competitiveness.

Planning website SEO contingencies for problems that may arise.

Updating marketing managers and team members on SEO standards and changes.

Providing technical support to stakeholders in the web design process.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

Certification in SEO or Google Analytics will be beneficial.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience as a SEO Analyst or similar position.

2 years’ front-end development and web design experience.

Solid understanding of general SEO principles and the web-design process.

Proficiency in front-end programming languages, such as HTML, CSS, or JavaScript.

Knowledge of CMS software, graphic design, website architecture and integrations.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SEO

HTML

CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position