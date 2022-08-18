Software Developer at The Focus Group – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Software Developer to join our team in Observatory, Cape Town
The Software Developer reports directly to the Software Development Team Lead.
The ideal candidate for this role is someone who enjoys writing working code, that has been tested for correctness, in the time allocated, following accepted best practices, in a way that can be easily maintained and enhanced, in collaboration with their team, and continuously improves their knowledge and skills throughout their career.
Internal Liaison takes place with internal teams, line manager and internal departments. External liaison is limited.
Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):
- To analyze specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions
- Obtain project specifications from the Team Lead and ensure understanding of specific project requirements
- Divide the work into smaller components to ensure the focus is on a specific area (in line with Scrum practice)
- To write code that is readable, maintainable and reusable
- Participate in team code reviews
- To ensure that the code complies with original requirements through unit testing and demonstrations
- Tests own code and writes test when applicable
- Identifies problems and rectifies the mistakes/problems
- Run demos for the Team Lead as a further evaluation tool
- To manage own professional and self-development
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- 3 – 6 years+ experience as a Software Developer (some PHP experience preferred)
- Knowledge of Object Orientated Languages such as PHP (preferred), C#, Java
- Firm Understanding of Object-Oriented Design / Programming
- Fluency with Data and Databases
- Knowledge of and experience with Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum
- Knowledge of and experience with modern git workflows (Pull Requests, CI, Code Reviews)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work with others at all levels
Additional Skills:
- Multitasking skills
- Computer skills
- Time management skills
- Organisational & administrative skills
- Attention to detail
- Analytical skills
- Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards
- Ability to work remote as and when needed, with own reliable internet connection