Software Developer BI Focus – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a prominent manufacturing business is available for a Software Developer with BI Focus. You will be joining a team of amazing developers using powerful innovations and their passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility

In this role you will be responsible for setting up and operating PowerBI data ingest and development of backend and frontend user stories.

If you have 5+ years’ experience in Power BI and software development and you are interested in this organisation that uses the latest creative technologies, then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Software Development:

At least 5 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

PowerBI:

Setting up and operating / monitoring a Power BI environment

Setting up and operating/monitoring PowerBI data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline

Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model

Create complex Queries Power BI dashboards

Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations Streaming

Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to a BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Great to have in addition to the above:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

