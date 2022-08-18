Solution Architect

Financial Services concern is seeking a Solutions Architect to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet business needs. The Solution Architect’s responsibilities include gathering requirements and functional specifications, assessing the current software systems in place in order to identify areas in need of improvement, and overseeing development teams. You should also be able to regularly update the company on any

developments in systems architecture projects.

The Architect should be able to integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture. An outstanding Solution Architect should be able to explain

complex problems to management in layman’s terms.

Responsibilities:

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where

needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Assists Solution Architects, and Project Managers in matching technology services to specific business service and application development projects to ensure consistent use throughout the enterprise. Identifies and leverages opportunities across IT departments to ensure a consistent and efficient infrastructure framework.

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma

5 – 8 years relevant experience

Relevant tertiary degree

Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design.

In-depth understanding of coding languages (.Net Core, Java, JavaScript).

Containerized platforms (OpenShift, Kubernetes)

Experience in Integration Platforms (RabbitMQ, Kafka)

DevOps Tooling and Process

AWS/Azure knowledge advantageous

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases (SQL)

Understanding of Security patterns and network routing

Strong organizational and leadership skills.

Self-Starter

