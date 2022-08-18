Sumilation Applications Engineer

New opportunity as Sumilation Applications Engineer; The Applications Engineer is responsible for managing accounts and projects to ensure technical success with Altair Simulation portfolio, focusing on our Altair Simulation product lines.

Job Description:

Working closely with customers to understand their engineering workflow, the Applications Engineer proposes solutions and best practices to help the client meet their objectives.

The role includes training, providing direct customer support and presenting the technology as a solution.

The position works closely with the sales organization to define and execute pro-active initiatives to grow the business.

Excellent communication skills and a desire to work with clients are critical to success in this fast-paced and broad engineering role.

Education: Minimum Requirements

Eng in Mechanical Engineering or similar related field with focus on computational methods.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Troubleshooting techniques to identify best engineering practices and new concepts for optimal design.

The ideal candidate would have further demonstrated experience in FEA or CFD with tools such as Altair, SOLIDWORKS Simulation, ANSYS or MSC.

Experience applying common simulations strategies to customers, including design objectives, constraints and methods employed in industry will be an asset.

Good communication and customer relationship skills.

3years relevant experience.

Apply now!

CV’s can be send to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Altair

Solidworks

Applications Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position