Sumilation Applications Engineer

Aug 18, 2022

New opportunity as Sumilation Applications Engineer; The Applications Engineer is responsible for managing accounts and projects to ensure technical success with Altair Simulation portfolio, focusing on our Altair Simulation product lines.
Job Description:

  • Working closely with customers to understand their engineering workflow, the Applications Engineer proposes solutions and best practices to help the client meet their objectives.

  • The role includes training, providing direct customer support and presenting the technology as a solution.

  • The position works closely with the sales organization to define and execute pro-active initiatives to grow the business.

  • Excellent communication skills and a desire to work with clients are critical to success in this fast-paced and broad engineering role.

Education: Minimum Requirements

  • Eng in Mechanical Engineering or similar related field with focus on computational methods.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Troubleshooting techniques to identify best engineering practices and new concepts for optimal design.

  • The ideal candidate would have further demonstrated experience in FEA or CFD with tools such as Altair, SOLIDWORKS Simulation, ANSYS or MSC.

  • Experience applying common simulations strategies to customers, including design objectives, constraints and methods employed in industry will be an asset.

  • Good communication and customer relationship skills.

  • 3years relevant experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Altair
  • Solidworks
  • Applications Engineer

