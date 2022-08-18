New opportunity as Sumilation Applications Engineer; The Applications Engineer is responsible for managing accounts and projects to ensure technical success with Altair Simulation portfolio, focusing on our Altair Simulation product lines.
Job Description:
- Working closely with customers to understand their engineering workflow, the Applications Engineer proposes solutions and best practices to help the client meet their objectives.
- The role includes training, providing direct customer support and presenting the technology as a solution.
- The position works closely with the sales organization to define and execute pro-active initiatives to grow the business.
- Excellent communication skills and a desire to work with clients are critical to success in this fast-paced and broad engineering role.
Education: Minimum Requirements
- Eng in Mechanical Engineering or similar related field with focus on computational methods.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Troubleshooting techniques to identify best engineering practices and new concepts for optimal design.
- The ideal candidate would have further demonstrated experience in FEA or CFD with tools such as Altair, SOLIDWORKS Simulation, ANSYS or MSC.
- Experience applying common simulations strategies to customers, including design objectives, constraints and methods employed in industry will be an asset.
- Good communication and customer relationship skills.
- 3years relevant experience.
Apply now!
CV’s can be send to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Altair
- Solidworks
- Applications Engineer