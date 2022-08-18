Wonderful opportunity.
Employment Equity Position(EE)
Our client in the Financial & IT services industry URGENTLY require a Support Engineer to join the support engineer office with at least 2 Year sound experience as a technical Service consultant / support engineer and has sounds knowledge of the ACI Postilion suite of products .
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Completion of relevant IT Technical Course
Experience :
- 2-years related experience
- Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,
- High Level of Knowledge in ACI Postilion suite of products (Realtime Framework, Office, Config-Server, [URL Removed]
- Business analyst skills is advantageous
The successful applicant must:-
- Be able to write documentation for all created processes
- Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
- Have strong problem-solving skills
- Have dedication and perseverance
- Must be able to work well under pressure
- Setup and Configure ACI Products
Responsibilties :
- Production environment, support, upgrade, and security
- Setup and configure Disaster recovery
- Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site
- Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date
- Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
- Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients
- Ensure change management is adhered to
- Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems
- Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available
- Ensure all process are documented
- Test any new system released/upgrades from development
- Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available
- Set-up and maintain Production systems
- Database management
- Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action
- Determine appropriate approach to solving problems
- Develop plans for implementing solutions
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Multinational Financial Technology company