Systems Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 18, 2022

Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business. Business as usual support and maintenance of production systems and processes applicable to the area or business segment of responsibility.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

CLIENT SERVICE
Service Excellence

  • Maintain and support ongoing business user activity on production systems and processes
  • Interpretation and execution of business requirements through functional setup and testing
  • Provide input on enhancements and capabilities of systems supported as a subject matter expert
  • Provide guidance to business analysts and testers for UAT sessions
  • Responding timeously to internal and external queries as per documented IT procedures
  • Adhere to all IT change management and incident processes
  • Building good working relationships with all stakeholders

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Monitor of daily, weekly and monthly interfaces and files from external and internal systems

  • Daily support of production systems in area of responsibility to all stakeholders

  • Managing daily and monthly operational and maintenance requirements of production systems in area of responsibility
  • Report and data extracts on request
  • Production bugs, incidents and issues to be investigated and resolved timeously with continuous feedback to stakeholders
  • Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development for bugs, enhancements and projects related to systems that are supported
  • After-hours support to business users when required
  • Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements (waterfall) or translate business needs into user stories (agile)
  • Functional testing of production systems in area of responsibility
  • Assistance with drafting functional test cases where required
  • Adhere to all IT change management and incident processes

ADMINISTRATION

  • Respond to emails and queries timeously
  • Respond to helpdesk call timeously
  • Set up of scheduled and ad hoc data extracts

LEARNING & GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in Department

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’ core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
  • Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
    Personal and intellectual capital development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off personal development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Business Analysis National Certificate
  • Agile Certification
  • or Equivalent platform qualification

Experience

  • 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst working within an operational support team

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

  • Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
  • Experience with any of the following highly desirable/required:
  • Experienced Microsoft SQL Query skills
  • Microsoft TFS proficiency
  • MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio) with intermediate to advanced Excel skills preferred
  • In depth understanding of software design and development life cycle
  • Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
  • High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
  • Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision
  • Ability to handle multiple projects/enhancements simultaneously
  • Good team work and communication skills
  • Innovative
  • Motivated and result oriented

Desired Skills:

  • Data extracts
  • Agile
  • Information Technology

