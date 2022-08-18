Systems Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business. Business as usual support and maintenance of production systems and processes applicable to the area or business segment of responsibility.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

CLIENT SERVICE

Service Excellence

Maintain and support ongoing business user activity on production systems and processes

Interpretation and execution of business requirements through functional setup and testing

Provide input on enhancements and capabilities of systems supported as a subject matter expert

Provide guidance to business analysts and testers for UAT sessions

Responding timeously to internal and external queries as per documented IT procedures

Adhere to all IT change management and incident processes

Building good working relationships with all stakeholders

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Monitor of daily, weekly and monthly interfaces and files from external and internal systems

Daily support of production systems in area of responsibility to all stakeholders

Managing daily and monthly operational and maintenance requirements of production systems in area of responsibility

Report and data extracts on request

Production bugs, incidents and issues to be investigated and resolved timeously with continuous feedback to stakeholders

Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development for bugs, enhancements and projects related to systems that are supported

After-hours support to business users when required

Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements (waterfall) or translate business needs into user stories (agile)

Functional testing of production systems in area of responsibility

Assistance with drafting functional test cases where required

Adhere to all IT change management and incident processes

ADMINISTRATION

Respond to emails and queries timeously

Respond to helpdesk call timeously

Set up of scheduled and ad hoc data extracts

LEARNING & GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role

Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Grade 12

Business Analysis National Certificate

Agile Certification

or Equivalent platform qualification

Experience

3 to 5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst working within an operational support team

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

Experience with any of the following highly desirable/required:

Experienced Microsoft SQL Query skills

Microsoft TFS proficiency

MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio) with intermediate to advanced Excel skills preferred

In depth understanding of software design and development life cycle

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information

Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision

Ability to handle multiple projects/enhancements simultaneously

Good team work and communication skills

Innovative

Motivated and result oriented

Desired Skills:

Data extracts

Agile

Information Technology

