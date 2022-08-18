TS Implementation Engineer (L3) at Sabenza IT – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Are you a Wireless Implementation Engineer that is looking for their next venture in the lovely Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The Wireless Implementation Engineer remotely supports clients within Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.
Essential skills:
- IOS and IOS-XE-based routing platforms
- Routing protocols
- Software-Defined Networking technologies Designing, deploying, and supporting large enterprise data center solutions
- Deploying enterprise wireless networks
- Knowledge of virtualization and Storage Area Networking
- Knowledge of network programmability and automation
- Ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for designing and deploying of networking systems
- Experience in carrying out network assessments and reporting/recommendation writing
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Understanding of IoT and 5G
Non-Negotiable Requirements:
- CCNA Qualified
- Tertiary qualification in a wireless discipline
- SD-WAN Knowledge
- 3 years experience in the enterprise networking field
Desired Skills:
- SD-WAN
- Ccna
- IOS and IOS-XE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years