UBS invests in BigPanda

UBS today announced it has invested in artificial intelligence IT operations (AIOps) platform BigPanda through UBS Next, its strategic venture and innovation unit.

Leveraging machine learning to predict, detect and respond to incidents within complex IT systems, BigPanda’s platform helps automate incident management processes to ensure systems stay up and running. As a result, the platform helps companies reduce costs, enhance service availability, increase transparency and improve the speed of IT operations.

“We’re excited to build on our relationship with BigPanda through this investment, helping drive digital disruption and innovation in AIOps,” says Mike Dargan, UBS group chief digital and information officer. “By increasing transparency and leveraging technology to automate key processes, companies can reduce downtime and focus on developing new products and services for clients.”

Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder of BigPanda, comments: “As companies increase their dependance on technology as an enabler and differentiator, and ultimately change how they deliver their products and services to clients, it has become even more important for them to ensure their IT operations platforms run smoothly.

“UBS is an early adopter of AIOps in the financial services industry and similarly sees the power emerging technology can have on their operations to deliver a best-in-class client experience.”

UBS Next invests in and partners with early-stage fintech and tech start-ups through its $200-million portfolio and runs an incubator for innovation projects to convert ideas into viable businesses. The unit is responsible for enabling innovation across UBS to find new and effective ways to engage clients and deliver premier services using the latest technologies.