UI / UX Designer at Mediro ICT

A well-respected manufacturing company is currently looking for a UI / UX Designer. While working for a world class company, you will enjoy a work life balance with their hybrid working arrangement.

This role will see you contribute to the refinement of user stories and develop the frontend part of user stories for different devices. The successful incumbent will contribute to the development of a brand shaping look and feel. The role will also see you clarify open points, possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion. Part of the duties will be to take part in regular Scrum meetings via Teams, planning, estimation, refinement and review.

Minimum Requirements

To apply for this role, you need a relevant degree / qualification. Sound knowledge in UI / UX and be familiar with user centred design approach. A minimum of 2 years’ experience using design software such as Figma, InVision, Axure and Adobe CC Suite. A sound understanding in UI frameworks, such as AntDesign and Material UI. Excellent proficiency in Agile is essential. If this sounds like the role for you, please apply promptly.

