Verification Analyst (LLB or Bcom) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job Duties and ResponsibilitiesVerification Process:

Complete verification audits in accordance with documented systems and procedures

Plan auditPrepare audit plans

Conduct onsite inspectionUpload and prepare preliminary scorecard for verification

Verify dataClearly communicate requirements and outcomes to client

Finalise [URL Removed] all relevant records stored in correct electronic folders and on file where appropriate.

Liaise between VM and client until certification satisfactorily completed.

Form and manage project specific verification teams that conduct BEE Verifications.

Decisions on BEE Verifications.

Delegation of Authority to committees or individual, as required, to undertake activities on behalf of the organization.

Analyze and mitigate engagement risk.

Perform an independent review of the verification and endorses the result of the [URL Removed] complex ownership structures.

Training and Technical:Incorporate new sector codes and technical releases into the management system, including compilation of scorecard, certificate, assessment, scorecard calculators and application for extension of accreditation.

Train analysts

Member of technical committeeTraining and supervision of technical signatories

Remain up to date on BEE developments

Administration:Ensure timely completion of timesheets to be updated daily and weekly by close of business every Thursday and for end of the month by first day of the month.

Update WIP timeously to ensure currently and up to date statuss maintained.

Communicate any process or procedure improvement suggestions to regional manager/MD for consideration by technical committee

Attributes:Excellent written and verbal communication skills at high executive level

Excellent attention to detail

Able to work under own initiativeAble to work in a team

Able to work under a documented management system standard

Desired Skills:

BEE Verification

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

