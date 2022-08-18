work study officer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 18, 2022

Work study officer – 12 Months fixed term contract
R257 234p/a CTC – Pretoria
GOVERNMENT SECTOR

  • Duties and Responsibilities
    Organisational design.
  • Conduct analysis: desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work
  • Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions, and posts.
  • Participate in workshops/sessions to facilitate the review of organisational structure and draft workshop outcomes
  • Compile a draft submission for approval in line with the DPSA prescripts
  • Aid in implementing approved structure and maintain approved structures.
  • Perform persal transactions relating to post establishments.
  • Conduct job descriptions investigations
  • Receive job description and analyse information
  • Conduct research via internet, interview other clients and retrieve framework, prescripts schedules meetings with employees and supervisor to discuss the JD content.
  • Develop new/review existing job descriptions, send to user for validation
  • Follow up with employees on the signing of job descriptions and ensure proposer filling
  • Conducting job analysis and evaluation
  • Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job descriptions.
  • Conduct JE benchmarks with other departments and within the department
  • Coordinate validation meeting in preparation for the JE
  • Prepare the JE packs for the JE committee and conduct perform secretariat function to the committee
  • Coordinate initiatives in relation to BPM, change management, and other OD interviews.
  • Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes.
  • Maintain relevant documents and data relating to the BPM.
  • Coordinate and consolidate progress reports in line with the approved interventions from programmes
  • Attend changes management interventions and provide related admin support.
  • Consolidate the outcome of discussions for various meetings and make follow-up on outstanding actions.
  • Provide administrative support and secretariat services
  • Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received
  • Support of other HR projects
  • Maintain all OD related records (Manual and electronic), and update databases
  • Perform secretariat services in relation to OD related work (incl. scheduling meetings, packs prep, minutes, etc.)
  • Maintain workflow and processes and make necessary follow-ups.
  • Qualifications and knowledge
    Good understanding of organisational development and design
  • Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts
  • Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems.
  • Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis.
  • Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques.
  • Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
  • Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
  • Understanding of business process management and analysis
  • Records maintenance
  • 1 years’ experience in Organisational development/Work-study
  • Experience in job evaluation within the Public Sector.
  • 1 Years’ experience in Persal

Desired Skills:

  • OD related
  • DPSA prescripts
  • PFMA
  • Organisational Development
  • Persal
  • Admin

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years National Government
  • 1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

