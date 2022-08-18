work study officer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Work study officer – 12 Months fixed term contract
R257 234p/a CTC – Pretoria
GOVERNMENT SECTOR
- Duties and Responsibilities
Organisational design.
- Conduct analysis: desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work
- Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions, and posts.
- Participate in workshops/sessions to facilitate the review of organisational structure and draft workshop outcomes
- Compile a draft submission for approval in line with the DPSA prescripts
- Aid in implementing approved structure and maintain approved structures.
- Perform persal transactions relating to post establishments.
- Conduct job descriptions investigations
- Receive job description and analyse information
- Conduct research via internet, interview other clients and retrieve framework, prescripts schedules meetings with employees and supervisor to discuss the JD content.
- Develop new/review existing job descriptions, send to user for validation
- Follow up with employees on the signing of job descriptions and ensure proposer filling
- Conducting job analysis and evaluation
- Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job descriptions.
- Conduct JE benchmarks with other departments and within the department
- Coordinate validation meeting in preparation for the JE
- Prepare the JE packs for the JE committee and conduct perform secretariat function to the committee
- Coordinate initiatives in relation to BPM, change management, and other OD interviews.
- Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes.
- Maintain relevant documents and data relating to the BPM.
- Coordinate and consolidate progress reports in line with the approved interventions from programmes
- Attend changes management interventions and provide related admin support.
- Consolidate the outcome of discussions for various meetings and make follow-up on outstanding actions.
- Provide administrative support and secretariat services
- Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received
- Support of other HR projects
- Maintain all OD related records (Manual and electronic), and update databases
- Perform secretariat services in relation to OD related work (incl. scheduling meetings, packs prep, minutes, etc.)
- Maintain workflow and processes and make necessary follow-ups.
- Qualifications and knowledge
Good understanding of organisational development and design
- Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts
- Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems.
- Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis.
- Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques.
- Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
- Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
- Understanding of business process management and analysis
- Records maintenance
- 1 years’ experience in Organisational development/Work-study
- Experience in job evaluation within the Public Sector.
- 1 Years’ experience in Persal
Desired Skills:
- OD related
- DPSA prescripts
- PFMA
- Organisational Development
- Persal
- Admin
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years National Government
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate