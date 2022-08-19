Analyst

R 25 000 per month

Port Elizabeth

Our client is seeking to appoint an Analyst to complete verification audits in accordance with documented systems and procedures; Plan audit and prepare audit plans; Conduct onsite inspection; Upload and prepare preliminary scorecard for verification; Verify data; Clearly communicate requirements and outcomes to client; Finalise scorecard; Ensure all relevant records stored in correct electronic folders and on file where appropriate; Administration.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills at high executive level with attention to detail.

LLB or BCom or equivalent with 3 years’ commercial experience.

by the 23 August 2022

Desired Skills:

LLB

BCom

Data analysis

Analytical Skills

