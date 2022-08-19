Analyst
R 25 000 per month
Port Elizabeth
Our client is seeking to appoint an Analyst to complete verification audits in accordance with documented systems and procedures; Plan audit and prepare audit plans; Conduct onsite inspection; Upload and prepare preliminary scorecard for verification; Verify data; Clearly communicate requirements and outcomes to client; Finalise scorecard; Ensure all relevant records stored in correct electronic folders and on file where appropriate; Administration.
Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills at high executive level with attention to detail.
LLB or BCom or equivalent with 3 years’ commercial experience.
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 23 August 2022
Desired Skills:
- LLB
- BCom
- Data analysis
- Analytical Skills