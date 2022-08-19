Apple users urged to install emergency patches

Apple has released emergency security updates that it recommends users install to guard against zero-day vulnerabilities.

Macs, iPads, and iPhones have been affected by two vulnerabilities that were detected: CVE-2022-32893, an out-of-bounds write that exists in the Safari web brows engine WebKit and other applications that can access the internet; and CVE-2022-32894, a write vulnerability in the kernel of the operating system that allows for writing outside of the allowed range.

It has been reported that these two zero-day have been actively exploited, and Apple has issued fixes in macOS Monterey 12.5.1 and iOS 15.6.1/iPadOS 15.6.1.

Devices vulnerable to being affected are iPhone 6s and later, Macs running macOS Monterey, iPad Air 2 and later, all models of iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation and later, iPod touch (7th generation), and iPad mini 4 and later.