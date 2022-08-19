Automation Testers at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

We have a requirement for test analysts (intermediate level), both functional and automated testing.

We found that we need intermediate to senior level skills in our environment (e.g. 3-5years experience and testing certification), that needs experience in testing web applications and/or mobile applications.

Desired Skills:

Automation Tester

Web application

Mobile application

Selenium

API

eggplant

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website –

LinkedIn –

