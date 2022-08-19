BEE Verification Analyst (BCom/LLB) at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape

Responsibilities:
Verification Process
- Complete verification audits in accordance with documented systems and procedures.
- Plan audit.
- Prepare audit plans.
- Conduct onsite inspection.
- Upload and prepare preliminary scorecard for verification.
- Verify data.
- Document data and decisions.
- Clearly communicate requirements and outcomes to client.
- Finalise scorecard.
- Ensure all relevant records stored in correct electronic folders and on file where
appropriate.
- Summarize data for review by Verification Manager.
- Liaise between VM and client until certification satisfactorily completed.
Administration
- Ensure timely completion of timesheets – to be updated daily and weekly by close of
business every Thursday and for end of the month by first day of the month.
- Update WIP timeously to ensure currently and up to date status’s maintained.
- Communicate any process or procedure improvement suggestions to regional
manager/MD for consideration by technical committee.
Attributes
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills at high executive level.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Able to work under own initiative.
- Able to work in a team.
- Able to work under a documented management system standard.
Job Specifications
- BCom/ LLB or equivalent with 3 years’ commercial experience. Ability to complete skills and
competencies with appropriate training, supervision, and experience.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks from applying.
About The Employer:
Our national Client in consulting is looking for a BEE Verification Analyst (Bcom/LLB) to join their team.