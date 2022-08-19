BEE Verification Analyst (BCom/LLB) at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape

Aug 19, 2022

Responsibilities:

Verification Process

  • Complete verification audits in accordance with documented systems and procedures.
  • Plan audit.
  • Prepare audit plans.
  • Conduct onsite inspection.
  • Upload and prepare preliminary scorecard for verification.
  • Verify data.
  • Document data and decisions.
  • Clearly communicate requirements and outcomes to client.
  • Finalise scorecard.
  • Ensure all relevant records stored in correct electronic folders and on file where
    appropriate.
  • Summarize data for review by Verification Manager.
  • Liaise between VM and client until certification satisfactorily completed.

Administration

  • Ensure timely completion of timesheets – to be updated daily and weekly by close of
    business every Thursday and for end of the month by first day of the month.
  • Update WIP timeously to ensure currently and up to date status’s maintained.
  • Communicate any process or procedure improvement suggestions to regional
    manager/MD for consideration by technical committee.

Attributes

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills at high executive level.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Able to work under own initiative.
  • Able to work in a team.
  • Able to work under a documented management system standard.

Job Specifications

  • BCom/ LLB or equivalent with 3 years’ commercial experience. Ability to complete skills and
    competencies with appropriate training, supervision, and experience.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks from applying.

About The Employer:

Our national Client in consulting is looking for a BEE Verification Analyst (Bcom/LLB) to join their team.

