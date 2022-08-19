BEE Verification Analyst (BCom/LLB) at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Verification Process

Complete verification audits in accordance with documented systems and procedures.

Plan audit.

Prepare audit plans.

Conduct onsite inspection.

Upload and prepare preliminary scorecard for verification.

Verify data.

Document data and decisions.

Clearly communicate requirements and outcomes to client.

Finalise scorecard.

Ensure all relevant records stored in correct electronic folders and on file where

appropriate.

appropriate. Summarize data for review by Verification Manager.

Liaise between VM and client until certification satisfactorily completed.

Administration

Ensure timely completion of timesheets – to be updated daily and weekly by close of

business every Thursday and for end of the month by first day of the month.

business every Thursday and for end of the month by first day of the month. Update WIP timeously to ensure currently and up to date status’s maintained.

Communicate any process or procedure improvement suggestions to regional

manager/MD for consideration by technical committee.

Attributes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills at high executive level.

Excellent attention to detail.

Able to work under own initiative.

Able to work in a team.

Able to work under a documented management system standard.

Job Specifications

BCom/ LLB or equivalent with 3 years’ commercial experience. Ability to complete skills and

competencies with appropriate training, supervision, and experience.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks from applying.

About The Employer:

Our national Client in consulting is looking for a BEE Verification Analyst (Bcom/LLB) to join their team.

Learn more/Apply for this position