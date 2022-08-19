Business Analyst at Reverside

Role Purpose:

The role incumbent is accountable for the elicitation, analysis and management of the customer, data, business, process, and technological requirements for medium to high complexity projects. The role incumbent is accountable for the design of innovative business solutions which address the needs of the customer, business, and technology. Supports the development of these solutions and ensures that the final solution delivered to Business meets the initial requirements as specified during problem definition. The role incumbent will perform basic project management tasks for business analysis component of the projects such as estimation, planning and risk & issue management.

Outputs:

Customer Excellence:

Adheres to Organisation’s shared values and service standards in the design of customer service solutions and in all customer interactions.

Establishes, manages, and maintains sound relationships with stakeholders.

Adopts a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future, driving continuous improvement as an important element of service delivery.

Takes accountability for ensuring that the outcomes of Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) are central to customer service business processes and systems.

Business Process:

Ensures appropriate stakeholders are involved in the elicitation of business requirements – obtain needed information from stakeholders, capture, validate and manage business requirements.

Prioritizes requirements effectively based on factors including business, system, and time constraints.

Ensures that requirements and models meet the quality standards.

Validate that the requirements encapsulate the business needs.

Manages and monitors delivery of own/team analysis outputs, providing timely reporting of risks and issues that impact own progress.

Manages expectations with relevant stakeholders regarding own/team delivery of analysis outputs.

Implements business processes according to benchmarks and the Shared Values.

Reviews and reports on the performance of business processes.

Analyses the internal service delivery processes and comes up with innovative ideas and/or participates in working groups to improve and streamline processes, increase revenue, drive efficiencies, and minimise redundancy and waste.

Teamwork:

Demonstrates leadership that builds team cohesion.

Demonstrates the shared value “We strengthens me” and encourages an environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Experience:

Solving business and technology problems through analysis, design, and implementation of business solutions within a project environment

Experience in delivering business analysis on medium to large projects

Knowledge of the Leasing business

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Analyst

Sales

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

