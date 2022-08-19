Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Mobeni

Seeking a business minded and technically savvy individual, with sound knowledge in the

design, improvement and maintenance of business systems and system solutions, to add value and drive profitablility. Someone who is detail orientated, results focussed, customer centric, with a professional outlook.

Requirements:

Business Management Degree with an Informations System focus

Additional IT Certifications

4 years’ minimum experience in a Business Analyst role in an Agile environment

Knowledge and ability to translate requirements into user stories, process diagrams and data flow

Knowledge and understanding of project scoping, planning and prioritization

Knowledge of and experience working in an Agile environment

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to manage stakeholder expectations

Qlik View, Qlik Sense, Pastel

Role responsibilities include:

Working alongside key business stakeholders

Determining operational objectives

Designing new computer programs

Working on improving systems

Recommending controls by identifiying problems and writing improved procedures

Forming a project team

Advising on changes to better drive value and benefits for the brand

Translating business needs into detailed business information

Desired Skills:

Qlik View

Qlik Sense

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Pastel

Gap analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Requirement Gathering

User stories

Process diagrams

Data flow

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established FMCG Manufacturer in the foods product sector

