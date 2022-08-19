Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Mobeni

Seeking a business minded and technically savvy individual, with sound knowledge in the
design, improvement and maintenance of business systems and system solutions, to add value and drive profitablility. Someone who is detail orientated, results focussed, customer centric, with a professional outlook.
Requirements:
- Business Management Degree with an Informations System focus
- Additional IT Certifications
- 4 years’ minimum experience in a Business Analyst role in an Agile environment
- Knowledge and ability to translate requirements into user stories, process diagrams and data flow
- Knowledge and understanding of project scoping, planning and prioritization
- Knowledge of and experience working in an Agile environment
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to manage stakeholder expectations
- Qlik View, Qlik Sense, Pastel
Role responsibilities include:
- Working alongside key business stakeholders
- Determining operational objectives
- Designing new computer programs
- Working on improving systems
- Recommending controls by identifiying problems and writing improved procedures
- Forming a project team
- Advising on changes to better drive value and benefits for the brand
- Translating business needs into detailed business information
Desired Skills:
- Qlik View
- Qlik Sense
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Pastel
- Gap analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- User stories
- Process diagrams
- Data flow
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established FMCG Manufacturer in the foods product sector