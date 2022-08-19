Data Analyst (Collection) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The main purpose of the job:

Effectively analyze and maintain data in the relevant system

Conduct effective data analysis Effective management of vendors Effective self-management and teamwork Deal with Customers in a customer-centric manner

Knowledge:

General

Understanding of the Financial services environment

Relevant Financial Services systems and legislation

Company

In-depth knowledge of the company policies, practices, processes, and systems

Understanding of the company’s operating model

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Skills

Presentation skills

Analysis

Report writing

stakeholder management

SAS

SQL

PYTHON

AWS

Behaviors

Problem-solving

Business Acumen

Planning and prioritizing

Key performances:

Conduct effective data analysis

Effective management of vendors

Deal with customers in a customer-centric manner and with teamwork

Effective self-management and teamwork

Minimum qualification and Experience

3-year related Degree/ Diploma + 2-3 years experience in data management in a Financial services environment

About The Employer:

Large diversified listed retail group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg

